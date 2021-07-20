See Adrian Grenier's Return to TV in Thrilling Clickbait Trailer

Adrian Grenier is stepping back into the spotlight with a thrilling new role.

On Tuesday, July 20, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming drama miniseries, Clickbait, which has Grenier at the heart of the action. As the first look teases, Grenier is playing Nick Brewer, a man who seems like the perfect family man. Yet, he's later abducted, beaten and left holding a sign that reads, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die."

It's up to Nick's sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) to save him, but, along the way, "they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed," per Netflix.

Not only are we intrigued by this bone-chilling plot, but we're also excited to see Grenier back in a leading role. Earlier this year, in an interview with Austin Life magazine, the Entourage alum detailed his new life in the Lone Star state, which included a retirement from acting.