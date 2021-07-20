This Summer's Best New Beauty Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We associate summer with a lot of things like movie nights outside, living in swimsuits and spending our weekends on pool floats, but most importantly, getting our glow on with new beauty products!
If you're ready to shake up your skincare and makeup routines to look like a glowing, sunkissed goddess, there's a product out there to help. From hydrating moisturizers to rescue parched skin and mesmerizing eyeshadows to booty-firming serums and creme blushes, we rounded up all the best new beauty products that launched this summer that are worth the hype.
Scroll below for our picks!
NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color
We are obsessed, and we mean obsessed, with these glow-inducing multipurpose sticks. Available in three new shimmery shades, you can use Nudestix's bestselling makeup sticks to add a natural flush to your cheeks or a pop of color to your eyelids and lips. The brush on the bottom allows you to perfectly blend the creamy formula to create a natural dewy glow.
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
Packed with vitamin E, Guarana extract and coffee and grapseed oils, these booty drops will help firm and smooth your peach. Definitely a must for feeling confident in your cheeky bikini!
Roen Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer
Roen's Kiss My Liquid shimmer lip glosses have become our go-to lip product this summer! Thanks to peppermint, mango and grapeseed oils, they plump and hydrate your lips while providing a subtle shimmer.
OUAI St. Barts Scalp & Body Scrub
We love any and all OUAI products! The deep-cleansing sugar scrub is no exception. It features sugar crystals, probiotics and coconut oil to exfoliate, nourish and balance your skin's microbiome. Not to mention, we love a product that has multiple uses, saves space in our shower and smells amazing!
Maelove Super Smooth Resurfacing Serum
This is magic in a bottle! It's a AHA and BHA serum that aims to improve skin texture, tone and dullness without irritating skin. We love using it every couple nights and waking up to smoother, clearer skin.
Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool
If you're a fan of dermaplaning, but don't want to pay med spa prices or can't fit a treatment into your schedule, Versed's at-home dermaplaning tool is an absolute must. With a slip-free grip and stainless steel, single-edge blade, you can count on this tool to help gently remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells with ease. Plus, you can refill the blades instead of having to buy a whole new tool.
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash
With tropical fruit enzymes, Allantoin and an AHA Blend of glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids, this body wash will cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize skin in just one step. We love how it works to clear breakouts and makes our skin feel extra soft post-shower. Plus, it smells amazing!
Olehenriksen Cold Plunge™ Pore Remedy Moisturizer with BHA/LHA
With BHA (salicylic acid) and LHA, and Alpine WillowHerb Extract, this cooling and ultra-hydrating moisturizer helps detoxify and minimize the look of pores while controlling surface oils and targeting the look of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. We love how it gives our skin a smooth look and feel!
GloWish Multidew Skin Tint
Huda Beauty has done it again with GloWish, their newest line of everyday, glow-inducing makeup products. The Multidew Skin Tint features a 92.6% naturally derived formula with ingredients like Damascus rose oil and red bell pepper extract to protect from the effects of blue light emitted from our digital devices. We love how this skin tint promotes a natural dewy glow and offers the perfect amount of coverage for summer.
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat
This is the only brow pencil you'll ever need! We love Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat pencil because of its precise, angled tip that helps create natural-looking hairs.
Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo + Conditioner Duo for Oil Control
Our hair is thriving thanks to this oil control shampoo and conditioner from Briogeo! It has a summery scent and a blend of transformative ingredients like papaya enzymes to balance oil production, plus vitamins and minerals to support healthy hair and scalp.
Sol de Janiero Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is magic, and by far one of the best dry shampoos we've ever tried! Not only does it smell like a tropical vacation, but it includes Brazilian kaolin clay to detoxify, rice starch to absorb oils without creating stiffness, and Pro-Vitamin B5 to moisturize.
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize - Walk of No Shame
We reach for this pot of rose cream eyeshadow on a daily basis without thinking twice. It adds the perfect amount of color and shimmer to your eyes to make them pop. Plus, the creamy formula easily blends with a brush or fingertip.
Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum
This serum has been a savior for repairing and calming our stressed skin in the summer. It features five types of ceramides and complementary lipids to protect skin from external stressors.
Selfless by Hyram Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser
Skin guru Hyram Yarbro's skincare line at Sephora lives up to the hype! In addition to cleansing and calming skin with centella and green tea, this cleanser creates the perfect canvas for the rest of our skincare routine. We love how it not only helps get rid of makeup and impurities, but it doesn't leave a film-like feeling on skin.
