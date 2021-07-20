Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

Spanish surfer Óscar Serra recently passed away at age 22 following a tragic surfing accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.

By Kisha Forde Jul 20, 2021 7:05 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Family and friends are mourning the loss of surfer Óscar Serra.
 
The 22-year-old star passed away on July 17 following a tragic surfing accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. The Spanish surfer sustained fatal injuries after falling from a wave that rose to 6 feet before he hit the ocean floor, according to Men's Health, which cited local media.
 
Euro News Weekly reported that lifeguards were able to pull Serra from the water after the fall but attempts to resuscitate him proved to be unsuccessful.
 
The Spanish Surfing Federation also confirmed the news in a tweet shared just moments after the tragedy. "A day of big waves in Zicatela [Puerto Escondido] today has given us a very hard blow," the statement read. "Our sincere condolences to family and friends for the loss of Óscar Serra."
 
"There are no words to describe so much pain," the organization wrote. "Life is often unfair."

Serra's loved ones have also taken to social media to share their beloved memories of the young athlete, including his partner, Ainara Aymat.

Instagram

"It was wonderful to be able to say goodbye to him like this," she captioned a touching Instagram post, showing footage of his "paddle out" memorial. "I am left with an image of an incredible sunset, in a very special place for him."

Instagram

"Many thanks with all my heart to all the people who have come, who have written to me and have helped me here," she continued. "Although I am far away, I feel you are very close," she continued. "I hope to see you very soon and give you a big hug."
 
Aymat also added a special message for fans following the tragedy, adding, "I know he loved you with all his soul."

