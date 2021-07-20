How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV and Online

The wait is over: It's time for Team USA to go for the gold!
After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games are finally here and the biggest athletes from all around the world are finally having the opportunity to compete in their sport.
Because COVID-19 remains a threat for Tokyo, spectators and even family members of athletes are being forced to stay home and watch the games on the small screen. In addition, some athletes including Team USA tennis player Coco Gauff are sitting out from the competition all together after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Ultimately, the International Olympics Committee and event organizers assure fans that they are doing all they can to keep competitors and every event safe. In fact, the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony remain a go for this week.
Here's what you need to know for the ultimate Olympics kick-off event.
When can I watch the Opening Ceremony?
For the first time ever, NBC will be broadcasting the Opening Ceremony live beginning at 6:55 a.m. EST. If it's far too early in the morning for you, the network will re-air coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.
Who is hosting the Opening Ceremony?
Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will host this year's coverage of the Opening Ceremony. In fact, Savannah has been reporting live from Tokyo for the Today show since Monday, July 19. As she wrote on Instagram, "Sunrise, sunset—whichever side you're on, we'll see you live from Tokyo."
How can I watch the Tokyo Olympic games?
Events will be airing on various NBCUniversal properties including NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Peacock and more. The first sporting events actually kick off July 20 when Japan faces off against Australia in the women's softball tournament. The United States will compete against Italy right after.
What will Team USA be wearing to the Opening Ceremony?
Ralph Lauren is back to create a "classic all-American look" for the athletes. According to a press release from the brand, Team USA will wear a navy blazer, striped T-shirts, printed scarfs and more. The company also plans to incorporate several sustainable materials throughout the piece. As for the Closing Ceremony, expect a whole different outfit described as "a fresh and sporty all-American look."
What can we expect from the Opening Ceremony?
While many details remain top secret, fans can expect the Parade of Nations to carry on with social distancing. Greece, the country which created the Olympics, typically leads the parade, followed by the rest of the teams in alphabetical order with the exception of the host country at the back. This year, however, the parade will honor host countries for upcoming games as well. As a result, France (host of the 2024 Summer Olympics) and the United States (hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles) will march in just ahead of Team Japan.
