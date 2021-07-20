How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV and Online

Watch : Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games

The wait is over: It's time for Team USA to go for the gold!

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games are finally here and the biggest athletes from all around the world are finally having the opportunity to compete in their sport.

Because COVID-19 remains a threat for Tokyo, spectators and even family members of athletes are being forced to stay home and watch the games on the small screen. In addition, some athletes including Team USA tennis player Coco Gauff are sitting out from the competition all together after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ultimately, the International Olympics Committee and event organizers assure fans that they are doing all they can to keep competitors and every event safe. In fact, the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony remain a go for this week.

Here's what you need to know for the ultimate Olympics kick-off event.