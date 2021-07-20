When Wilmer Valderrama Plans to Introduce Daughter to That '70s Show

Watch : Hear All About Wilmer Valderrama's New Podcast

Wilmer Valderrama's daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama won't be saying "hello Wisconsin" just yet.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 41-year-old actor revealed when he plans to introduce his 5-month-old child to That '70s Show.

"I think I'm going to introduce her to Handy Manny first," Valderrama, who welcomed his firstborn with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in February, said. "If you remember, I did Handy Manny on the Disney Channel for a long time, and it was an amazing show—really funny. So, I think that will be the first thing I introduce her to will be Handy Manny."

Valderrama played Manny on Handy Manny from 2006 to 2013 after portraying Fez on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006. Over the years, he's acted in several other TV shows and films, including NCIS and Blast Beat.

"I've always been very responsible with the characters I've portrayed," Valderrama shared. "I mean, beyond my family, I also feel indebted and very responsible for how my community, the Latino community and the immigrant community, is portrayed on screen. So, I've said no to a lot of the things that perhaps doesn't further our reframing of who we are."