Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Her Plan for Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

While she may not have everything about raising her daughter figured out just yet, Khloe Kardashian is sure about this: Discussing race with your children is critical.
During an appearance on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected being a white mother to her Black daughter and her hopes for 3-year-old True Thompson as she grows up. "I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom," Khloe shared, "but I'm obviously not a woman of color."
Part of that will be showing True—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—life outside her gated walls. "I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible," the reality star said. "I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that." Khloe credited her late father Robert Kardashian with similarly showing Khloe and her siblings the realities of life.
As for discussing race with her daughter, that's a must for the Good American mogul. "I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race," she said, "or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'"
While Khloe is a beginner when it comes to having those discussions, she noted, "The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together."
As she summed up her objective, "I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time."
"Of course we don't want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young," she noted, "and I don't know when that time is, but I think I'll learn it when I'm in it."
To not expose your children to the realities of race, according to Khloe, would be a disservice. "Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they're going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed," she said. "I think it's our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just like letting them out into the free world and now they're like, Wait, this isn't what—I didn't hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was."
When it comes to parenting her daughter, Khloe anticipates another challenge. "Something that I already know I'm going to have trouble with is letting her make her own mistakes," she said. "That's how we all learn in life."
As she put it, "I know it's a never-ending journey being a mother. It's not just when they're 18 and you just forget about them...You're always their mom."