Saint West Is Kanye's Mini-Me in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Photos

It's definitely the "Good Life" for Saint West!
Mom Kim Kardashian shared two sweet new snapshots of the five-year-old stunner on July 20. "Just how???" Kim captioned with heart-eyed and crying face emojis earlier today. Saint is all grown up and looking just like dad Kanye West with his signature handsome grin.
The first pic shows a shirtless Saint wearing yellow swim trunks and a gold necklace reading "Saint" in cursive. The second photo has Saint with a mischievous smile behind outdoor furniture.
Saint has been having quite the summer with a tropical vacation to Mexico with Kanye and siblings North, Chicago and Psalm while Kim was working in Rome. The family of six later jetted to the City by the Bay on July 19 to visit the Asian Art Museum. Their trip back to San Francisco, where the "Donda" rapper proposed to Kim in 2013, marked an important co-parenting milestone amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," a source revealed to E! News. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family-friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"
As Kim said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she will "forever be Kanye's biggest fan" regardless of their split. "You know, that was my friend first—first and foremost—for a long time," Kim explained. "So, I can't see that going away...He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."
Check out the adorable photos of Saint, and relive more of his cutest moments below.