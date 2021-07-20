Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Thirst Trap Photo of His “Fine Ass Arms”

Watch : Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Kids

When it comes to his social media, Blake Lively asked Ryan Reynolds for a simple favor.



The Gossip Girl alum had a little bit (actually, maybe a lot) of fun with her latest special shoutout to her other half on Instagram.



It all started when Ryan shared a photo of himself to his Instagram Stories on July 18, which captured the trials and tribulations of trying to get a snapping turtle out of harm's way. And although that alone sounds impressive, Blake couldn't help but playfully wonder what the real goal was behind sharing the snap.



The 33-year-old actress shared a screenshot of her reply to Ryan's story on July 19, in which she wrote, "Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?"



Following through with emphasis on what caught her eye, the A Simple Favor star then uploaded the same photo of Ryan flexing his muscles (unintentionally, we're sure of it) at least four times, with each one zoomed in closer to his biceps than before.