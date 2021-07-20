Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space 9 Days After Richard Branson

Here’s three words Jeff Bezos has probably been waiting to hear for years: We have liftoff. With his July 20 flight, the billionaire follows right behind Richard Branson in flying straight to space.

Jeff Bezos may be the richest man in the world, but he's taking his status beyond this planet—at least temporarily.
 
The world's first centibillionaire officially joined the likes of fellow billionaire Richard Branson and jetted off to the great, big sky in his spacecraft, the New Shepard on Tuesday, July 20. The official prototype of the rocket launching the former Amazon CEO into the atmosphere is courtesy of Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff back in 2000. Since its inception, Blue Origin has seen 15 successful test flights, albeit without people.
 
And now, Jeff and his team have defied the odds and this trip will mark the company's first successful one with a team aboard.
 
Along for the astronomical ride are Jeff's brother Mark Bezos, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen. Interestingly enough, there's history being made on both sides of the spectrum: At 82 years old, Wally is the eldest person to go to space and at just 18, Oliver is officially the youngest.

The team of four only found themselves floating beyond their wildest dreams (literally for a couple of minutes) before they returned right back home to planet Earth.

And although Jeff was technically second when it comes to the space-race, with Richard's history-making flight on July 11 beating him out, he is still at least a step ahead of mega-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Elon reportedly purchased a ticket to secure a spot on Richard's spaceship, the Virgin Galactic for an alleged $250,000. The Tesla Motors CEO has yet to confirm the specific report.
 
Who needs dreams when your reality is clearly out of this world?

