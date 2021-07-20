See Jennifer Lopez React to Question About Ben Affleck Romance

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Loves the World's Love for Bennifer

Jennifer Lopez is not ready to get loud about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, July 20, the superstar singer made a virtual appearance on Today alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. After announcing the re-release of their song "Love Make the World Go Round" in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub tragedy, host Hoda Kotb mentioned a change she noticed in Lopez.

"You look happier," she told Lopez. "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

And while Lopez agreed that she's "happy," she dodged any direct mention of Affleck. "The song is out five years, five years since we've done it," she told Kotb. "And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

Lopez and Affleck, who previously split in 2004 after calling off their wedding, sparked romance rumors in May after enjoying a romantic getaway to Montana. Since then, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, have been seemingly inseparable. In addition to spending time with each other's families, the Oscar winner has been helping the "On the Floor" singer search from a home in the Los Angeles area.