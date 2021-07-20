Wilmer Valderrama Discovers Unlikely Heroes in Essential Voices Podcast's Emotional First Trailer

Watch : Hear All About Wilmer Valderrama's New Podcast

There's nothing fluffy about Wilmer Valderrama's probing new podcast.

In E! News' exclusive first trailer released on Tuesday, July 20, the 41-year-old NCIS star explains why he is hosting Essential Voices. The previously announced podcast, which is a part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura, focuses on interviews with the essential workers who have been vital in keeping the country afloat amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in addition to looking at how their roles continue to shift. This iHeartMedia project launches Tuesday, July 27, and new episodes can be heard on subsequent Tuesdays.

"Hola, I'm Wilmer Valderrama, and I'm excited to share with you my new podcast, Essential Voices," the That '70s Show alum says. "Each week on Essential Voices, we'll talk with an essential worker. We'll talk with truck drivers, teachers, mental health professionals, grocery store workers—folks who have kept society going during COVID and will keep it going long after."