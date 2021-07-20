All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 7 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Episode 7 of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season was very emotional. Katie whittled down her suitors, handing out four roses for the upcoming hometown dates. Unfortunately, there were multiple emotional goodbyes. It was definitely a gripping episode, but thankfully there was a painting group date to provide some comedic relief. Oh, and the fashions, there were some cute outfits from Katie's dates, the girl chats with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and the rose ceremony.

Of course, we watch the show eagerly anticipating who will get Katie's next rose, but we also can't help thinking, "I wonder where I can get those sneakers." If that sounds familiar, then you're in the right place because we hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn's outfits throughout the episode.

We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them, and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks from Venus, Nordstrom, SSENSE, Amazon, ShopBop, JCPenney, Net-a-Porter, Missguided, and more.