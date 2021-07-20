Mark Consuelos Can't Get Enough of Kelly Ripa's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Mark Consuelos is such a supportive husband to Kelly Ripa that he's behind her all the way.

The 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a hysterical photo to Instagram on Monday, July 19 that showed her husband of 25 years clearly delighting in checking out a certain part of her anatomy while she was bent over near the pool.

"When the end is in sight……," Kelly captioned the shot of herself in a bathing suit as Mark appeared stunned by her backside. Then again, who wouldn't be?

As to be expected, plenty of celebrities offered colorful reactions about the image in the comments section, including Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "This is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!"

Andy Cohen shared, "This is the best pic you've ever posted." Mindy Kaling wrote, "I love this." And Joel McHale quipped about himself and wife Sarah Williams, "Sarah and I did a very similar photo shoot last week."