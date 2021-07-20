Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mark Consuelos Can't Get Enough of Kelly Ripa's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Kelly Ripa shared a steamy pic on July 19 that showed Mark Consuelos giving the most authentic reaction possible upon glimpsing his wife's enviable physique.

Mark Consuelos is such a supportive husband to Kelly Ripa that he's behind her all the way.

The 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a hysterical photo to Instagram on Monday, July 19 that showed her husband of 25 years clearly delighting in checking out a certain part of her anatomy while she was bent over near the pool. 

"When the end is in sight……," Kelly captioned the shot of herself in a bathing suit as Mark appeared stunned by her backside. Then again, who wouldn't be? 

As to be expected, plenty of celebrities offered colorful reactions about the image in the comments section, including Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "This is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!"

Andy Cohen shared, "This is the best pic you've ever posted." Mindy Kaling wrote, "I love this." And Joel McHale quipped about himself and wife Sarah Williams, "Sarah and I did a very similar photo shoot last week."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

In addition, plenty of fans remarked that they were curious to see how the couple's 20-year-old daughter, Lola, reacts to the pic. After all, Lola has been vocal in the past about not appreciating it when her parents—who also share Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18—get frisky on social media. 

During an interview with People magazine that published in August 2020, Lola referred to her mom's previous butt selfie as "ridiculous." She also added at the time that Kelly's "thirst trap" photos of Mark are "disgusting."

Keep scrolling to see all the times Lola has called out the stars' amorous tendencies. 

TikTok Teasing

During a May 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest did a dance with TikTok star Addison Rae. Kelly said Lola had to film her doing the dance, as well as hold up a video of the steps. "And she's heckling me the whole time," Kelly said.

Ryan then joked the nation would be heckling them as soon as they saw the footage.

"I'll tolerate it from the nation," Kelly answered, "but not from my offspring." 

Quality Time With Family

In March 2020, Lola made a cameo on Live With Kelly and Ryan and talked about social distancing with her parents. 

"Um, it's honestly not as bad as I thought," Lola said. "I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." 

At one point, she was asked if she'd learned anything new about her family members.

"I don't know," Lola replied. "They do weird things all the time, so it's not anything new. It's just I'm remembering everything I forgot at college!" 

"Repulsive" Review

In Feb. 2020, Kelly posted a video of herself wearing her Oscars gown with her producer Albert Bianchini jokingly hiding underneath the elaborate skirt. "Oil change," Kelly captioned the clip. Mark then commented on the clip by writing, "Been there.." However, not everyone liked the comment.

"Absolutely repulsive," Lola wrote.

Albert then replied by writing, "You came out there first Boo! #OrSecond." Ripa then added, "Nobody came out of there. They were all C-sections. Thanks for the memories guys."

Caught in the Act

During a 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly and Mark told the story of how Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex. Kelly even said she "made eye contact with her."

"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa recalled.

Later on, the couple headed down to brunch. While they tried to focus on the meal, Lola wasn't ready to let the incident go.

"She goes, 'You guys have no chill,'" Mark said, recalling his daughter's words. "'You act like you're 20, but you're not.'"

Social Media Shade

In 2019, Kelly posted a Flashback Friday photo of herself standing with her hubby with his hands around her waist. "#Fbf 2007 Those hands," she captioned the snapshot along with a heart emoji. Lola then took to the comments section to write "Is the caption necessary?" However, Kelly didn't let these words bother her and wrote, "Gurl bye." After a follower then noted that "they look like great hands" and suggested Lola might be jealous, Kelly set the record straight.

"No she's just grossed out," she wrote. "That's my daughter."

Halloween Horror

During a 2017 interview on The Tonight Show, Kelly recalled a time she got scolded by Lola over an old photo Halloween photo.

"I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola.' I was debating [answering]. I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it...but what if it's an emergency?'" Kelly told Jimmy Fallon. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you.' And that was the end of the discussion."

 However, she didn't say she would keep it from The Tonight Show viewers.

