Save on Nordstrom Made Brands During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is upon us. Nordstrom card numbers are eligible to shop right now and the sale opens up to the general public on July 28. There are so many great deals on shoes, activewear, beauty items, and so much more from all of our favorite designers. The Nordstrom Made brands are also serving up some major discounts that you won't want to miss. Let's take a look at the Nordstrom brands:
- Nordstrom Signature- Luxury essentials for men and women.
- Halogen- Affordable women's clothing with a mix of wardrobe staples and statement-making pieces.
- Zella- Innovative activewear for women, men, and kids.
- Nordstrom Men's Shop- Men's clothes, shoes, and accessories for all occasions.
- BP- Easy basics, trendy pieces, accessories, home décor, and more
- Treasure & Bond- This line is full of essentials and on-trend items with the intention of giving back. 2.5% of net sales go to organizations that serve youth experiencing homelessness with supportive services.
- Open Edit- Wardrobe essentials for men, women, and children.
- Caslon- Relaxed, everyday, wearable styles.
- Tucker & Tate- Kids' clothing and accessories.
And, without ado, let's check out some of the items that are on sale.
Halogen Faux Leather Long Sleeve Shirtdress
This is a sophisticated dress that you can wear from day to night. It's available in sizes ranging from 00 to 18. And, in case you were wondering those are snaps all the way down the front, not buttons... thankfully.
Caslon Andes Sneaker
The Caslon Andes Sneakers are casual, yet chic. They're available in pink (as pictured) in addition to black, grey, and ivory.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials. You can get these leggings in black, grey, blue, and red.
Tucker & Tate Jordan Boot
These darling leopard print boots are available in sizes ranging from 0 to 3 months up to 8-12 years old.
Treasure & Bond Floral Drawstring Waist Top
This V-neck floral top has a drawstring at the waist. It's available in a black and a red print. Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of sales to organizations that empower youth.
Open Edit Double Breasted Tunic Blazer
This satin, double-breasted blazer is just so sophisticated. You can style it as shown with a pair of black bike shorts. You can unbutton it and wear it over a tank top and jeans. Yes, this is a standout piece, but there are plenty of ways to style it so you can mix things up.
Nordstrom Signature Wide Leg Stretch Silk Pants
These silk pants have a high waistline with an adjustable drawstring. They convey an easygoing vibe, but you can easily dress them up as well. The wide leg pants are available in red, green, and black.
Nordstrom Trim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
This button-up shirt is made from moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and cool no matter where you're at.
While you're shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, check out some of our favorite activewear deals.