Selena Gomez Surprises Britney Spears with Her Favorite Makeup Products

Britney praised Selena's brand Rare Beauty and thanked her for the sweet gesture.

E-Comm: Selena Gomez Surprises Britney Spears with Her Favorite Makeup ProductsGetty Images/E! Illustration

There are so many people who love Britney Spears and are rooting for her to find happiness in general, and particularly in the midst of her conservatorship battle. Selena Gomez is one of those people supporting Britney during this time and we love to see it. Britney shared a photo of a care package she received from Selena, which included a tie-dye bikini and Britney's "favorite three makeup products," which happen to be from Selena's brand Rare Beauty

Britney thanked her fellow Disney alum for the surprise and praised the products. In response, Selena commented, "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it- love you so much." If you're wondering what Britney's "favorite three makeup products" are and what she loves about them, check them out below. 

Why Women Everywhere Love Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Mesmerize

"Her shimmers are really fun," Britney shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in the shade Mesmerize, which is listed as "Selena's go-to shade." There are seven other highlighter shades to choose from.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist

Britney gushed, "her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good!!!!"

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Illuminating Primer- Always An Optimist Collection

The third product in Britney's care package was the Illuminating Primer. This prime is made with ultra-fine pearls that produce that highly-coveted lit-from-within glow.

If you're looking for more celebrity brands that other stars love, check out Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

