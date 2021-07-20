Loki, WandavVision and Falcon: Comparing Disney+'s Marvel Shows So Far

A new era of Marvel is upon us, both on screen and off.

We've now seen the first seasons of the franchise's first three high-profile Disney+ TV shows, and while not every minute has been perfect (much like a regular Marvel movie), they've only made the future more exciting, in more ways than one. The prospect of more high-concept superhero shows is thrilling, and so are the potential stories that are possible thanks to the explosive ways WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki ended their seasons.

In some ways, the shows are hard to compare, since they're entirely different genres and styles. But in another, major way, all three shows serve as sequels to Avengers: Endgame and lead directly to the next era of Marvel movies. So, let's do a little deep dive into the good, the bad, and the ridiculous of Marvel's big jump to prestige TV.