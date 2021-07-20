11 Amazon Items We Bought on Prime Day & Would Buy Again at Full Price

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but thankfully we've kept busy testing out the products we purchased. From mattresses and kitchen gadgets to clothing and beauty products, we went all out during Prime Day. Let's just say our FOMO kicked in during the last few minutes of the 2-day savings event, and days later, a bunch of boxes showed up at our doorstep.

Since we've had a few weeks to use our Prime Day buys, we're sharing the products we're liking so far and would happily buy again at full price. See below for our picks!