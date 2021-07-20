Jessa Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Ben Seewald

The Duggar family tree continues to grow!
On Monday, July 19, Jessa Duggar Seewald announced that she welcomed another child with her husband, Ben Seewald. At this time, the couple is keeping details of their newborn to themselves, such as the sex of their baby, the name they have chosen and more.
Although Jessa and Ben are staying tight-lipped about their bundle of joy, they couldn't help but celebrate the news with a sweet Instagram post.
"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" the former Counting On star shared, alongside an intimate photo that showed her holding onto her little one in the hospital bed.
"Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!!" Jessa's older sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, responded to her post, with her sister-in-law, Claire Duggar, replying, "So very excited for you guys!!!"
Along with announcing the arrival of her baby, Jessa uploaded a YouTube video that captured behind-the-scenes moments of her family life before she gave birth.
At one point in the nine-minute video, Jessa asked her kids—Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 5, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, 4, and Ivy Jane Seewald, 2—if they wanted to guess the baby's sex.
Spurgeon and Henry both agreed that their mom was going to have a boy, while Ivy kept her lips sealed. Her big brothers, however, adorably encouraged her to copy their guesses.
Interestingly, the reality TV personality revealed that she and her husband were stuck on picking out a name for their baby.
"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever, months and months, and you'd think we'd have a name by now," she admitted. "But it's harder than it seems. I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up...the favorites."
She continued, "And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and...none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben, too."
Back in February, the TLC alum announced that she and Ben were expanding their family.
"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason!" Jessa captioned her Instagram at the time. "Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby."
Following their baby news, the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Entertainment Tonight why this pregnancy felt extra meaningful.
"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" Jessa and Ben said in a joint statement. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."