Alicia Silverstone and Son Bear Recreate Iconic Clueless Scene on Movie's 26th Anniversary

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

We totally paused... from seeing Alicia Silverstone barely aging a day and lip-syncing to her Clueless character, Cher Horowitz, in a new video.

The 44-year-old actress acted out the 1995 scene in which her character Cher and her dad (Dan Hedaya) were having a playful argument over her supposedly scandalous outfit. In the TikTok video, Alicia, of course, played Cher, while her son Bear Blu Jarecki, 10, played her dad. They both dressed up for the scene, with Alicia wearing a cream-colored silk dress, and her son in an oversized suit and glasses.

"What the hell is that," her son said, acting out the line. Alicia, as Cher, replied, "A dress."

When Bear asked "Says who?," she answered, "Calvin Klein!" Her "dad" ended the scene, remarking, "It looks like underwear."

"What's up daddy," Alicia asked in her video caption. "Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!"

This isn't the first time Alicia and Bear have brought Clueless back to life. In fact, Alicia's very first TikTok was an homage to the movie that launched her into mega-stardom.