Alicia Silverstone and Son Bear Recreate Iconic Clueless Scene on Movie's 26th Anniversary

We totally paused... from seeing Alicia Silverstone barely aging a day and lip-syncing to her Clueless character, Cher Horowitz, in a new video.
The 44-year-old actress acted out the 1995 scene in which her character Cher and her dad (Dan Hedaya) were having a playful argument over her supposedly scandalous outfit. In the TikTok video, Alicia, of course, played Cher, while her son Bear Blu Jarecki, 10, played her dad. They both dressed up for the scene, with Alicia wearing a cream-colored silk dress, and her son in an oversized suit and glasses.
"What the hell is that," her son said, acting out the line. Alicia, as Cher, replied, "A dress."
When Bear asked "Says who?," she answered, "Calvin Klein!" Her "dad" ended the scene, remarking, "It looks like underwear."
"What's up daddy," Alicia asked in her video caption. "Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!"
This isn't the first time Alicia and Bear have brought Clueless back to life. In fact, Alicia's very first TikTok was an homage to the movie that launched her into mega-stardom.
The mother-and-son duo acted out another scene, with Alicia donning Cher's iconic yellow blazer. She yelled "Get off of me!" as her son approached her, in character. "Ugh, as if," she finished the scene, before breaking character to hug her son.
@aliciasilverstone
What’s up daddy?! ?? Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!? original sound - Alicia Silverstone
Years after the Amy Heckerling-directed teen comedy amassed more than $56 million at the box office, pop culture junkies can't seem to get enough Clueless in their lives.
Iggy Azalea referenced the teen film in her and Charli XCX's music video for "Fancy" and the movie even inspired an off-Broadway iteration in 2018 starring Dove Cameron.
Ahead of the stage version of the film, Alicia told E! News she was "excited to see it."
"Amy Heckerling called me and told me that I'm going to get to go and see it soon, so I can't wait to see all of the...She calls them the kids—they're probably all 30—but I can't wait to see the kids," the star shared. She also called Dove "fantastic."