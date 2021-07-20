Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Sounds Off on Women Being Pitted Against Each Other

Watch : "Ted Lasso" Star Hannah Waddingham on Rebecca & Keeley's Bond

If there's one thing Hannah Waddingham believes in, it's women building each other up.

For those who may not know, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso features no feuding among its female characters. In reality, it's the men of Ted Lasso that have the most drama. Because of this, Waddingham's character Rebecca and Juno Temple's character Keeley have been applauded for their representation of female friendships.

However, as Waddingham exclusively told E! News, this on-screen dynamic shouldn't be a revolutionary thing for television. "Well, I can't believe that it's even a subject for debate," she explained, "Because it should have always been thus."

Case in point: The season one scene where Keeley helps Rebecca navigate a red carpet has the same energy as a group of women in a club bathroom. They're hyping each other up and are unapologetic about it. In fact, in the same episode Rebecca and Keeley have an actual heart-to-heart in a restroom. So, it's far more realistic than any feuding female trope.