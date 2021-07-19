Alicia Keys' Amazon Home Picks Will Transform Your Space

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all wish we could have a celebrity's level of home décor, but, unfortunately a lot of us don't have that superstar budget. However, Amazon comes through with some surprisingly chic home finds at great prices. Recently, Alicia Keys opened her own Amazon storefront, which includes her picks for Amazon home items, including kitchen appliances, candles, blankets, appliances, furniture, glassware and more.

Keep on scrolling to see the singer's Amazon recommendations.