Irish Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan Debunks Those "Anti-Sex" Beds at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympians might be breaking a sweat in more ways than one.
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is proving that the eco-friendly beds provided to athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics aren't so "anti-sex" after all.
Last week, U.S. runner Paul Chelimous posted pictures of the not-so-sexy "cardboard" beds being set up for competitors.
"Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes," he tweeted alongside pics of the seemingly flimsy frames.
"Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he explained, before adding, "I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do."
McClenaghan put that to the test, sharing a video of himself (shirtless) jumping on what he called the "anti-sex" beds at the Olympics. "Apparently they're meant to break at any sudden movements," the 21 year old said. He then declared, "It's fake! Fake news!"
In fact, the beds can support up to 441 pounds, according to a statement from Inside The Games via USA Today. The Japanese brand Airweave created 18,000 beds made of polyethylene, which will be recycled into paper products after the games end on Aug. 8. The mattress components will also be recycled into new plastic items, per the press release. "This will be the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history that all beds and bedding are made almost entirely from renewable materials," it states.
It seems these beds won't harm the planet nor the athletes' sex lives.
That's all to say that things might be getting steamy in the Olympic Village after all—and we're not just talking about the humidity at the swimming pool.
As Chelimous joked, "We are moving from an era of BREAKING BAD to BREAKING BED."
Watch McClenaghan's, ahem, demonstration above and see more of his behind-the-scenes videos from the village here.