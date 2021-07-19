How Ben Affleck Is Helping Jennifer Lopez Find Her Los Angeles Dream Home

Watch : Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's $18M Miami Love Nest

Jennifer Lopez is planting roots in the City of Angels.

The longtime resident of Miami and New York City has set west for Los Angeles, where boyfriend Ben Affleck just so happens to live. The pair was recently photographed house hunting, sparking speculation that their newly blended family would soon be under one roof.

However, a source tells E! News exclusively Ben is simply "helping" J.Lo and "giving her feedback" on the perfect abode for her and twins Emme and Max.

"She is looking for a new home for herself," explains the insider. "She plans to be in L.A. full time so she'd like a home that is more substantial for her and the kids."

Also on the superstar's list of non-negotiables for her new space? "Something more private than what she has now," the source notes.

Last Thursday, July 15, Jen and Ben were accompanied by a real estate agent as they toured what a separate source described as "expensive properties" in the L.A. area.