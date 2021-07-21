How Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Won "the Big Trophy" Long After Decision Day

Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales know what you're thinking: Did they really sign up to get Married at First Sight?
The short answer is yes and the pair absolutely has no regrets.
Back in January, viewers watched the two strangers put their trust in a group of relationship experts. What came next was a wedding just moments after the duo met for the first time. Fast-forward to today and they remain madly in love.
"When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous and then from there, we both had a good vibe," Briana recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "His family was great and I think if someone's family is great, it makes him even more attractive…There was attraction at first sight, not just physical."
Vincent added, "Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun…It took off from there."
These days, the Atlanta-based duo remains in the newlywed phase as they celebrate buying a new house and prepare for their one-year wedding anniversary.
Helping them along the way? The invaluable advice they received from the show's experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson.
"Pastor Cal explained what love is and it really boiled down to love is not necessarily a feeling," Briana shared. "It happens in your everyday life with the things that you do and the things that you think about and how you put someone above yourself. I think that stuck with me for sure. It made me realize I really do love him. That was a pretty significant moment for me."
Although Briana and Vincent are the only Atlanta couple from season 12 to remain married, they are firm believers that Married at First Sight's unique experiment can—and does—work. Vincent said the opportunity allows participants to learn a lot about themselves and meet "an amazing person." For Briana, she hopes future couples come into the process open and honest.
"Don't hold anything back because, you know, you could be holding back your forever," she said. "You have to be yourself and as long as you're displaying your authentic self, your person will come along. I wholeheartedly believe it because I have Vincent."
As the couple continues documenting their love story on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, both still pinch themselves that a reality show resulted in a happily ever after.
"I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy," Briana shared. "My husband is one, but we're able to build and grow together, travel, have new experiences, learn new things and learn about one another."
Vincent added, "I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We've got each other."
