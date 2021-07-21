Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Won "the Big Trophy" Long After Decision Day

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Married at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales reflected on finding love on reality TV and their advice to future couples.

Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales know what you're thinking: Did they really sign up to get Married at First Sight?

The short answer is yes and the pair absolutely has no regrets.

Back in January, viewers watched the two strangers put their trust in a group of relationship experts. What came next was a wedding just moments after the duo met for the first time. Fast-forward to today and they remain madly in love.

"When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous and then from there, we both had a good vibe," Briana recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "His family was great and I think if someone's family is great, it makes him even more attractive…There was attraction at first sight, not just physical."

Vincent added, "Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun…It took off from there."

These days, the Atlanta-based duo remains in the newlywed phase as they celebrate buying a new house and prepare for their one-year wedding anniversary.

Helping them along the way? The invaluable advice they received from the show's experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

"Pastor Cal explained what love is and it really boiled down to love is not necessarily a feeling," Briana shared. "It happens in your everyday life with the things that you do and the things that you think about and how you put someone above yourself. I think that stuck with me for sure. It made me realize I really do love him. That was a pretty significant moment for me."

Although Briana and Vincent are the only Atlanta couple from season 12 to remain married, they are firm believers that Married at First Sight's unique experiment can—and does—work. Vincent said the opportunity allows participants to learn a lot about themselves and meet "an amazing person." For Briana, she hopes future couples come into the process open and honest.

"Don't hold anything back because, you know, you could be holding back your forever," she said. "You have to be yourself and as long as you're displaying your authentic self, your person will come along. I wholeheartedly believe it because I have Vincent."

As the couple continues documenting their love story on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, both still pinch themselves that a reality show resulted in a happily ever after.

"I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy," Briana shared. "My husband is one, but we're able to build and grow together, travel, have new experiences, learn new things and learn about one another."

Vincent added, "I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We've got each other."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off a brand-new season Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Meet the new couples below.

Zack & Michaela

Michaela, 30, is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home with.

Zack, 27, is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Ryan & Brett

Brett, 33, is a long-time fan of the series and willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic.

Ryan, 35, puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son's baseball team or fight off his daughter's potential suitors.

Johnny & Bao

Bao, 35, never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. 

Johnny, 35, only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps, he is ready to have the experts take the reins.

Jose & Rachel

Rachel, 33, was insecure when it came to dating, but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the romance ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man.

Jose, 35, seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long term. He's ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

Myrla & Gill

Myrla, 34, is a leadership coach who believes the Married at First Sight experts will find her a perfect match.

Gil, 35, was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream including a wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. 

