How Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Won "the Big Trophy" Long After Decision Day

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales know what you're thinking: Did they really sign up to get Married at First Sight?

The short answer is yes and the pair absolutely has no regrets.

Back in January, viewers watched the two strangers put their trust in a group of relationship experts. What came next was a wedding just moments after the duo met for the first time. Fast-forward to today and they remain madly in love.

"When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous and then from there, we both had a good vibe," Briana recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "His family was great and I think if someone's family is great, it makes him even more attractive…There was attraction at first sight, not just physical."

Vincent added, "Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun…It took off from there."