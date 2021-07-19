Charmed Is Losing One Of Its Charmed Ones

Watch : 7 of the Most Shocking TV Exits Ever

In what's becoming a grand tradition for TV shows called Charmed, one of the Charmed ones is saying goodbye.

Madeleine Mantock, who plays eldest sister Macy, is exiting the CW's Charmed reboot after three seasons. The third season finale, which airs Friday, July 23, will be Mantock's last. TVLine was first to report the news, and offered a statement from the departing actress.

"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew," Mantock said. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."

The show's executive producers also released a statement on Twitter.