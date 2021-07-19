Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch Mindy Kaling Tease Her Top Secret "Corporate Gig" Writing Legally Blonde 3

What, like it's hard? 

Multi-hyphenate talent Mindy Kaling gave an exclusive update on writing the highly-anticipated sequel Legally Blonde 3 on the July 19 episode of E! News' Daily PopAlthough fashion icon Kaling couldn't share much, she did reveal how much she adores the franchise. 

"I'm having a great time writing it," the mother of two gushed. "It is the most corporate gig I've ever had so I can't talk about it at all, but I hope we do a good job." 

The Never Have I Ever creator also dished on accurately portraying what it means to be a person of color onscreen.

"I really wanted to create an original character with original stories, but of course had a relation to some parts of my childhood," Kaling explained of writing the semi-autobiographical Netflix series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. "We were really interested when we were writing it about this idea that when you enter a room as a person of color, you often have a feeling that there can only be one of us and the fear that we can be replaced." 

Plus, supermodel Gigi Hadid lends her voice to season two of the beloved coming-of-age dramedy. Kaling explained she was "really lucky" to connect with Hadid after slated narrator Chrissy Teigen dropped out of production in June 2021.

Watch the sweet interview above to see Never Have I Ever star Ramakrishnan fan-girl over The Mindy Project

Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix.

