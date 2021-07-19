Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Promises to Feature the "Highs and Lows" of Royal Life

This upcoming memoir calls for a book club with plenty of tea.
On Monday, July 19, Penguin Random House announced it will be publishing a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry.
Described as an intimate and heartfelt book, the project promises to include experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons directly from the Duke of Sussex himself.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
The 36-year-old royal family member added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."
According to Penguin Random House, the memoir will cover Harry's lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day.
And yes, Harry will discuss the joy he has found in being a husband to Meghan Markle and father to Archie Harrison, 2, and one-month-old Lili Diana.
Back in May, Meghan also revealed an exciting writing project when she announced the launch of her first children's book called The Bench.
The story is about the "special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother's eyes," a press release previously shared. It also "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family."
While Meghan's book is available now, the release date for Harry's book is tentatively scheduled for late 2022. The royal family member, who has dedicated years of his life to service, will be donating proceeds to charity.
"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness," Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. "It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story."