Watch Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Give an Adorable Update on Baby Boy Cruz

No love lost here!
Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim on July 19 how they really feel not being a part of the hit Bravo series for season nine.
"It is kind of crazy that this is such a huge milestone and it's not on-camera," Brittany admitted of being a parent to son Cruz Michael Cauchi away from the reality TV cameras. "I do have FOMO if I see pictures of everybody and stuff, but at the same time, I don't have to leave my baby to go film. It's like a win-win situation, but it's also kind of sad at times."
Husband Jax has a very different take: "For me, I'm not sad at all," the new dad explained. "I would love to film this, but not with that show. I would love to do it on my own. I'm past that...I don't miss that at all."
The couple announced in December 2020 that they would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," the married duo wrote on Instagram in a joint statement. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts."
Brittany gave birth to baby boy Cruz on April 12 after a hard pregnancy and 27-hour labor. Brittany's changing body and being "sick 95% of the pregnancy" added to the couple's confidence in their decision not to return to Rules.
"It's so stressful just going through your different weight gains," Brittany opened up. "I cry all the time trying on outfits. I don't know how to dress myself right now. It's really hard to go through."
But spending time with her "little angel" Cruz makes it all worth it. "He's only three months old, and it just feels like he's always been here," Brittany gushed.
Jax agreed, saying, "I can't remember not having him. It's gotten to that point already. We just love him so much and love having him around. We just can't picture life before him."
Watch the full interview above to see the proud parents give an update on their tiny tot and reveal why they're not ready for a babysitter just yet.