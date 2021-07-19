Go Inside Kanye West's Private Album Listening Party in Las Vegas

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Las Vegas' popular destination this weekend may not have been the winning slot machines after all.

Why? Because Kanye West held a private invite-only listening party at a church in Sin City Sunday evening, E! News has learned.

According to a source, the rapper wore a hooded sweatshirt and accessorized with green leather gloves throughout the event. And, instead of giving one of his infamous speeches during the listening event, the 44-year-old Grammy winner chose to let the music do all the talking as he played what could be an upcoming gospel album off of his Mac.

A majority of guests were friends including Usher, who was also in the audience and able to get an early listen. According to a source, the singer "seemed to enjoy listening to the new album" after celebrating the grand opening of his new headlining Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Several guests who shared insight social media said phones were taken away before the event started. And according to reports, the album is called Donda, which is also the name of Kanye's mom who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58.