Leyna Bloom Celebrates "Powerful Moment" As Sports Illustrated’s First Ever Transgender Cover Star

Name a more iconic trio. We'll wait…



Tennis star Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and transgender model Leyna Bloom, all grace the covers of Sports Illustrated's 2021 Swimsuit Issue, which is "Opening Eyes, Speaking Truths and Changing Minds."

For their covers, Osaka struck a pose in a one-shoulder, leather and sheer one piece while MTS slipped into a tan two-piece bikini and Bloom wore a one piece with a plunging neckline. There is plenty more to celebrate than just their fashion and physique: The Grammy winner is the first rapper to grace SI's cover while Bloom is the first transgender model. (She dedicated the achievement to "all ballroom femme queens past, present and future.")

"I am so happy, honored and humbled to share that I'm the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated!" she wrote on Instagram July 19. "I have dreamt a million beautiful dreams, but for girls like me, most dreams are just fanciful hopes in a world that often erases and omits our history and even existence."