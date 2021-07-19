Tayshia Adams Shares Her Summer Must-Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Tayshia Adams is booked and busy at all times. After her own season of The Bachelorette, she is co-hosting the show alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. She has her own podcast, Clickbait With Bachelor Nation. And, now, she is one of the guest editors for E!'s Shop Girl Summer series. All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors.
Now, Tayshia is sharing her must-have summer products, and we should all take notes (and click "add to cart"). If anyone is the epitome of enjoying a Shop Girl Summer, it's Tayshia. Keep on scrolling to see her favorite items and why she adores them so much.
Bala 1 Pound Bangles- Set of 2
"I love these because they are a quick and effective way to squeeze in a workout wherever you are! Even if you are working around the house cleaning, having them around your wrist or ankles makes me feel better when I can't squeeze in a full workout throughout the day."
Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C PA++++
"Sunscreen is essential, so I always have one for my body and one for my face. I recently discovered Supergoop's antioxidant body mist sunscreen and am obsessed! It is so easy to apply, smells great and is perfect for running in the sun."
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6-Inch
"I have never been a fan of bike shorts, because I hadn't found the perfect one. My girlfriend bought me my first pair, and now I'm hooked. These are so soft and fit perfectly without riding up when I'm walking around in the NYC heat!"
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones
"For a long time, I thought dry shampoo wasn't for me. Being a brunette, I had a really hard time finding something that wouldn't weigh down my hair, and this one beats everything!"
The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day
"I first got the 5 Minute Journal when I moved to New York. With so many life changes, I needed something to help keep me balanced and see the beauty in all the craziness!"
Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe
"I've been a runner since high school and have tried all the running shoes around. I was skeptical at first, and now these are my favorite running shoes!"
Theragun Prime Percussive Therapy Massager
"My Theragun is a workout essential! They help move lactic acid and keep sore muscles at bay!"
Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Guava Fitness Drink, Zero Sugar, 12oz. Slim Can (Pack of 12)
"When I tell you I can't workout with a Celsius drink, I'm telling you I can't work out without a Celsius drink. I have cases in my kitchen at all times!"
Skinceuticals Blemish + Age Defense
"I was told to put this on before a workout to help prevent acne from sweat while working out. This and sunscreen is the killer skin combo for a great workout!"
