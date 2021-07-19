American Idol's Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker at Their Nashville Home

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Sons Are Grown in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

Bobby Bones is sharing details about his wedding after having recently stayed quiet about the couple's plans.

The 41-year-old American Idol mentor married Caitlin Parker, 29, on Saturday, July 17 at their Nashville home, and he posted pics and highlights to Instagram on July 18.

"Greatest night of my life," Bobby captioned a carousel of photos featuring the pair on their special day. "Love you @caitcparker." Among those offering support in the comments was Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! Beautiful couple."

Bobby shared on his Instagram Story that the reception included a performance by Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay. In addition, People reported that the star-studded celebration included country singers Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen as guests, while former tennis player Andy Roddick was a groomsman.

"so great to finally share our wedding w you guys," Bobby wrote on his Story. "for safety reasons, we kept it under wraps as to when/where. It was at our house. And people have done some shady stuff recently to us. And we didn't want our guests some who are well known to feel like they were unsafe."