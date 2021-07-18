Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Prove They’re Going Strong With Passionate Kiss

Renée Zellweger is definitely Down with love regarding her new Ant Anstead romance.
The A-List movie actress and the For the Love of Cars star were seen passionately embracing in a steamy kiss while on the beach. In the pic, they weren't shy about packing on the PDA, as they had their arms wrapped around each other while locking lips.
Renée wore a zebra long-sleeve shirt and black leggings for their romantic outing. She topped her look with a purple hat and a pink scrunchie. Ant was spotted in a black T-shirt and a navy bathing suit. The English television presenter's 22-month-old son, Hudson London Anstead, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, joined in on the fun.
In the midst of his divorce with Christina, which they finalized on June 21, Ant and Renée went public with their relationship that same month. The pair reportedly met on Celebrity IOU: Joyride, according to TMZ, who first shared the news.
Renée and Ant have only recently started going public with their romance. Earlier this month, the duo was first seen out together, as they enjoyed a relaxing time together on a balcony.
In March, Ant shared with E! News how he was feeling about moving on and healing from his breakup with Christina.
"There's a choice that we all make," Ant described at the time. "You either dwell in it or you look forward and I'm a forward-facing positive person."
He continued, "I've got so many great things on the horizon...It's been six or seven months so I've really had a chance to reset, rethink, rebuild and now I'm so ready to find a house and start fresh."
From the looks of his relationship with the Oscar winner, it's clear he's beginning a new chapter in his life.