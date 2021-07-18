Adele and LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Look Cozy While Attending NBA Finals Game Together

Adele's new rumored romance has us rolling in the deep.
On Saturday, July 17, the 33-year-old singer turned heads after making a rare public appearance at the NBA Finals for Game 5. The English star looked as fabulous as ever, wearing a wildly fun-printed coat and all-black ensemble underneath.
However, Adele's showstopping style wasn't the only thing worth noting.
The "Rumor Has It" singer was sitting courtside next to LeBron James's agent Rich Paul. And although the two didn't pack on the PDA during the game against the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, they did look cozy together.
During their fun night out, the duo seemed attentive to what was going on throughout the game. At one point, the Grammy winner even noted something happening on the court, with the sports agent leaning in to listen closely.
A source confirms to E! News that they are dating, with a separate insider adding, "Adele and Rich Paul attended the game together."
As Phoenix and Milwaukee faced off in the finals, the twosome took some of the spotlight away from the players and even captured the attention of ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
In a recent podcast episode of The Lowe Post, the sports journalist reacted to Adele and Rich's date night.
"Meanwhile, Rich Paul, [LeBron's] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Brian said. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. Lebron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they've come out in public together so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow. Trust me."
At this time, both Adele and Rich have yet to publicly comment on their rumored romance. E! News has reached out to both of their reps but we haven't received a response.
News of the singer's possible relationship comes four months after she finalized her divorce with Simon Konecki. The two, who split in September 2019, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their son Angelo, 8.
A month after she and Simon broke up, Adele was rumored to be dating rapper Skepta. Last June, the "Chasing Pavements" musician and the rapper exchanged flirty messages on Instagram, which only added more fuel to the fire.
But by October 2020, she confirmed that she wasn't in a relationship during her unforgettable appearance on Saturday Night Live. As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [black heart emoji]."
As for Rich? In 2019, the sports agent was linked to Jennifer Meyer—Tobey Maguire's estranged wife, who filed for divorce in October 2020.
But even though Adele could have a new man by her side, a source close to the English performer previously told E! News that she's still putting herself first.
"Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year," the insider shared last month, "and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."
The source teased, "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it."