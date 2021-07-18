Adele Brings Her Fashion A-Game to the NBA Finals in Phoenix

Watch : When Can We Expect Adele's New Album?

Rumor has it Adele was dressed to the nines at the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, July 17.

Scratch that, it's simply a fact.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the "When We Were Young" singer showed up to the NBA Finals game in a chic outfit, wearing a black top, black leggings, an oversized patterned coat and black heels. She wore her blonde hair straight down and accessorized with gold jewelry and a black face mask. Adele topped her look off with a French manicure.

As for the game, which took place in the Suns' city? Well, it didn't go too hot in the home team's favor. The Bucks won, scoring 123, versus the Suns' 119. Currently, the Bucks are ahead in the finals. They've won three games while the Suns have won two, out of seven.

And while Adele has been enjoying her fair share of sport games recently (the star posted about the Euro 2020 final, in which Italy beat England), fans can expect new music from the "Hello" singer soon.