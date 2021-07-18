Billie Eilish Admits She's "Ashamed" of Past Comments Following Resurfaced Video of Racial Slur

Watch : Billie Eilish Apologizes for Mouthing Anti-Asian Racial Slur in Old Video

As a Gen Zer, Billie Eilish knows nothing ever really disappears from the internet.

The Grammy winner recently opened up about how difficult it is to escape her past, especially considering she's a completely different person than she once was.

During an interview with Vogue Australia, which was published on Friday, July 16, the "Bad Guy" singer reflected on what it's been like to grow up in the public eye and in the age of the internet.

"It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]," she told the magazine. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?'"

The California native explained that she's said "so many things" as a teenager that she doesn't agree with today.