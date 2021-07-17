Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Princess Beatrice's Husband Marks Their First Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Tribute

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared on Instagram to mark his and Princess Beatrice's wedding milestone.

Watch: Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

A tribute fit for a royal!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just reached a major milestone in their marriage. On Saturday, July 17, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary after exchanging vows with their loved ones by their side last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Edoardo shared a romantic tribute to his wife, writing, "I can't believe it has been 1 year."

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," the English property developer continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Edoardo shared a sweet selfie of him and Princess Beatrice smiling from ear to ear. In the photo, the two lovebirds kept things casual and low-key with comfy clothes. Sadly, the British royal family member didn't re-wear her enchanting wedding dress—which belonged to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

photos
The Special Meaning Behind All of the Royal Family Members' Names

Of course, the pair's wedding anniversary isn't the only thing worth celebrating these days.

Back in May, Buckingham Palace announced Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child together. Since revealing their baby news, the 32-year-old royal has wowed with her pregnancy style.

But before the couple becomes a party of three, take a look at their relationship history in our gallery below!

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
A Romance Begins

According to BBC News, the couple began dating in the fall of 2018.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon
An Engagement

Mapelli Mozzi popped the question with a diamond sparkler during a trip to Italy in September 2019. See the ring here. 

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Luc Castel/Getty Images
Another Royal Wedding

The pair attended the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg in Paris in October 2019.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
A Holiday Together

The couple attended Christmas Day church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham in 2019.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
A Save the Date

In February, the duo announced their plans to wed on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. However, they would later push back the date and change the venue amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
A Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17, 2020 in Windsor. The Queen called the wedding "very nice."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
A Baby On the Way

In May 2021, Buckingham Palace announced Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child together.

Instagram
A Marriage Milestone

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July 2021, with Edoardo writing in part, "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

