Here’s Proof That Jennifer Lopez and Her Daughter Emme Look Like Twins

While Jennifer Lopez once sang that she "Ain't Your Mama," she is definitely the spitting image of actual daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

The 51-year-old singer shared a new photo of her and her 13-year-old daughter on Instagram on Saturday, July 17. And the two looked nearly identical in the selfie, with the mother-daughter duo posing for the pic. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer captioned, "#WeekendVibes with my coconut," whose father is Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J.Lo's selfie Saturday came a week after her Brentwood outing with her new boyfriend Ben Affleck, who she previously dated in the early aughts, and their kids on Friday, July 9.

An eyewitness of the couple's afternoon get-together told E! News, "Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme, Samuel [Garner Affleck, 9] and another woman. The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops."