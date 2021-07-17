Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer in Detailed Health Update

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is opening up about his cancer diagnosis.
The lead vocalist of the rock band, who announced he was battling cancer in late June, recently shared an update about his health during a Twitch livestream. When answering fan questions, he revealed that he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
"My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related," Mark said in a recording that was captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile. "My blood's trying to kill me."
"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," he explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."
According to Lymphoma.org, large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells. It's an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects B-lymphocytes.
The 47-year-old musician told fans that he was diagnosed with cancer in late April and has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, he admitted that it "absolutely sucks."
As he described, "The side effect of the chemotherapy is you get something called 'chemo brain'...I forget people's names, song titles, anything...People will be talking to me, and then five minutes later I'll ask them a question and they're like, I just told you that five minutes ago."
During the livestream, Mark said he was scheduled to see if the chemotherapy was working.
"Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, 'Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you're all done and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,'" he expressed, adding, "And if they say, 'Well, it's really not working like we hoped,' then I'll have to go in [and] talk about other options."
Mark also opened up about how his mother, who is a three-time cancer survivor, has been by his side throughout this time.
"Has my mom given me any words of encouragement? Yes. Oddly enough, we have the exact form of cancer," he explained. "And she beat it, so I've been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit."
On June 23, the Blink-182 rocker announced he was battling cancer.
"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Mark's statement on Twitter read. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
He added, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."
Following the news, his bandmate, Travis Barker, told E! News, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."
Throughout this time, Mark has remained positive, sharing on the Twitch livestream, "We're beating this cancer. It's just a matter of time."