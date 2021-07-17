Britney Spears Slams People "Closest" to Her Who "Never Showed Up" Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears's "Toxic" tune has a different meaning these days.
In recent years, the pop star has found an overwhelming amount of support with the Free Britney movement amid her 13-year conservatorship battle. However, the Grammy winner is calling out those "closest" to her who may have spoken up a little too late about her situation.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 16, the 39-year-old singer shared a lengthy message with a photo of a quote that read: "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."
Although Britney didn't specify who she was referring to in her post, she did direct it towards those in her inner circle.
"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she began her caption. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"
She continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again…NO."
Britney asked that those wanting to post something now to "please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny [three middle finger emojis]."
The "Circus" singer concluded her caption, "PS if you're reading this today and you can relate….I'm sorry because I know what it's like … and I send you my love [three kissing emojis]!!!!"
Earlier this week, Britney scored a legal victory as she continues to fight for her freedom. During her court hearing on Wednesday, July 14, which E! News was present for, a Los Angeles judge granted Britney permission to choose her own lawyer.
The singer was previously represented by a court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, since her conservatorship began in 2008.
Sam asked to resign from the position on July 6, and according to the court filing obtained by E! News, he stated that he wanted to resign "effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."
During Wednesday's hearing, the judge confirmed Sam's resignation and approved Britney's request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her private attorney.
Following her legal win, the star's family members shared supportive messages online. Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, posted a bible verse on Instagram that read, "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it."
Additionally, Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears also shared uplifting quotes. "Once you choose hope, anything's possible," one message read, with another, "Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s--t once and for all. Amen."
Britney herself took to Instagram to express she was feeling "blessed" over the decision.
"Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji] !!!!! New with real representation today," she wrote. "I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me...You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!!"