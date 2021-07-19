Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Shoe Deals We Can't Walk Away From

UGG, AllSaints, Cult Gaia, Steve Madden and more must-have shoe brands are on sale.

By Emily Spain Jul 19, 2021 11:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally available to shop for cardmembers, and our carts are full to the brim with beauty, fashion, and most importantly, shoes!

Although we enjoy shopping the other categories, we look forward to the sale's shoe selection, so we can get ahead of fall trends and save money in the process. This year, Nordstrom rolled out all the stops and included tons of shoe styles from popular brands like UGG, AllSaints, Cult Gaia, Steve Madden, Marc Fisher LTD and many more.

To get you started on your Anniversary Sale journey, we rounded up the 15 women's and men's sale shoes we love the most!

Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot

Get ready for sweater weather with these chunky boots. The socklike ribbed inset will allow you to slip them on with ease.

$120
$80
Nordstrom

Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal

How cute are these slide sandals adorned in daisies? If your outfit is missing something fun, these sandals are sure to pull the look together.

$60
$40
Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker

Headed back to school? Stock up on cute classroom-approved sneakers like this pair.

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Trail Running Shoe

Prep for future adventures with these rad trail-running shoes! They have a low, stretchy gaiter at the collar to keep rocks and debris at bay.

$130
$95
Nordstrom

Cult Gaia Meta Slide Sandal

We will most likely be splurging on these amazing slide sandals by Cult Gaia. They are a work of art!

$428
$300
Nordstrom

Allsaints Dumant High Top Sneaker

We love the modern spin Allsaints put on the classic high top sneaker. You can also score them in chalk white!

$148
$90
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Comara Over the Knee Pointed Toe Boot

Nothing says fall like a pair of suede over-the-knee boots, so get yours now!

$250
$165
Nordstrom

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

Who says you can't stock up on Christmas presents in July? These classic slippers by UGG make a thoughtful holiday gift and can be worn year-round. Plus, you can choose from six playful colors.

$100
$70
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby

These dapper shoes are a must! Besides their stylish design, you'll appreciate that they're made with GrandOS energy foam for cushioned comfort.

$160
$100
Nordstrom

ON Cloudflow Running Shoe

Break a sweat in style and comfort thanks to these sleek running shoes. Made with zero-gravity foam and 18-cloud cushioning, you can literally spring yourself closer to your fitness goals.

$140
$100
Nordstrom

Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Sneaker

You can dress these slip-on sneakers up or down, and you'll look chic either way. We've had our pair for years and still consider them one of our favorite pairs of shoes.

$195
$130
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Jojo Pointed Toe Bootie

Available in grey and blue suede, plus cream and black leather, these pointed toe booties are a must-have for fall and winter. 

$199
$130
Nordstrom

Ready for more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shopping inspiration? Check out the best beauty deals.

