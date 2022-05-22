Everything You Need for a Backyard Movie Night

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Breezy summer nights call for bringing family time outside!
Now that summer is almost here, it's time to start making your list of things you want to over the next few months. Since we're all about helping you live your best life, we want to help you have the most memorable summer yet. We've already rounded up all the things you need to throw a stylish al fresco dinner party, pool floats to make your dip in the pool even more fun and trendy sips to serve to guests. Today, we want to help you create the ultimate outdoor movie theater experience.
Watching a movie on a big screen under the stars is such a fun and memorable way to spend an evening with family and friends. Best part is, it's not that difficult to set up. From portable projectors and durable screens to speakers and must-have sweets and seating, we rounded up all the essentials that you need to watch your favorite films under the stars. Check those out below.
Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen
This easy set-up screen is one of the best deals we've seen on projection screens. In addition to being foldable, it's made with natural Polyester fabric to ensure a sharper, brighter image. Right now it's on sale for just $27.
Outdoor Movie Screen
If you're looking for a really durable screen you can use year after year, this 112"x 54" screen is perfect. Not to mention, it will allow you to feel like you're in a movie theater from the comfort of your backyard.
Holiday Styling 16FT Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen
This inflatable outdoor projector screen is super easy to set up and is made of strong, durable fabric that stays inflated. It's a fun alternative to the above.
Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector
This mini portable projector has 2.5 hours of battery life, so you can get through a standard movie with battery to spare.
GPX Mini Projector with Bluetooth
If you're looking for a cheaper price point for a projector, this one is a great option. It has a built-in speaker, but you can also connect other Bluetooth speakers to replicate the movie theater experience.
Brightown Outdoor String Lights - 25-Feet
With 25 hanging sockets, a 6-inch lead with male plug, 12-inch spacing between bulbs, these string lights will help you light up your outdoor movie theater in style without having to pay a ton. Plus, these lights are made with weatherproof technology and they can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climate.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Buy a few of these inflatable loungers and watch your movie in comfort. Plus, once the credits roll, you can pack these up and store them for your next showing.
Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass
Make sure your movie can be heard by all guests with these powerful outdoor speakers that you can connect to your projector.
Personalized Popcorn Containers by Celebrations by Maria
If you're having a formal movie night with lots of guests, make sure to pick up these super cute personalized popcorn containers. This way, guests don't have to fight over who gets the popcorn bowl and they can take home a fun souvenir.
Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit
Speaking of popcorn, may we suggest challenging your tastebuds with the Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit? This pack features four fan-fave flavors: Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat, and Lightly Salted. Delicious!
Red Vines Licorice Variety Pack
You can't have popcorn without pairing it with Red Vines licorice. This pack includes six trays of the iconic candy to help satisfy your sweet tooth during the movie.
Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch 10' x 10'
Big Blanket Co. is known for making "possibly the biggest blankets ever created," and they mean it. Each blanket is huge at 10' x 10' and weight about 11 pounds. That's nearly double the size of a standard king-size blanket or comforter. They're also super cozy. You can lay this on top of the grass or to keep the whole family warm. We have one of these and we're obsessed!
Modern Bean Bag by FIBALA
For additional chic seating options, these modern bean bags are perfect. Plus, you can use them for other summer gatherings.
Bourina Decorative Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw
These top-rated faux cashmere throws will come in handy when it gets chilly. Not to mention, you can use them inside, too.
Repel Mosquito Repellent Spray
Extended periods outside mean you're a target for mosquitoes. So, before you press play on your movie, take precaution with this mosquito repellant spray.
—Originally published Jul 19, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.