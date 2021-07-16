Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Message to Body Shamers

"Being at war with your body is so last season," Camila Cabello proudly declared after a recent jog. She shared her lessons in self-love on TikTok while fending off the less harmonious haters.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 16, 2021 11:47 PMTags
BodyCelebritiesSelfiesCamila CabelloTikTok
Watch: Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

In the words of Fifth Harmony: That's my girl! Camila Cabello just got real about why it's not OK to body shame anyone—including her.

In a candid TikTok video posted on July 16, the "Señorita" singer shared her recent revelation about self-love to help inspire fans to appreciate their natural body.

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," Camila recalled. "And I am wearing a top that shows my belly," she said, while panning the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

"And I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," she continued with some sassy facial expressions. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

The 24 year old appears to be finding harmony within herself, saying, "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

Camila, whose relationship with Shawn Mendes is still going strong, ended her video by singing some of En Vogue's empowering lyrics, "Giving him something he can feel," as she ran her red manicured hand up her stomach and chest.  

She captioned the makeup-free clip, "i luv my body," and that really says it all. 

The actress will soon bring her spice to the big screen when she steps into those glass slippers for Amazon's Cinderella, out Sept. 3.

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

The Agreement Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Made After His Proposal

3

Why Shawn Johnson Says She Feels "Sad" Looking Back on Olympics Win

4

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

5

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Video

Latest News

Biz Markie, Rapper And "Unsung Hero" in Hip Hop, Dead at 57

Update!

Hollywood Ripper Sentenced After Trial Involving Ashton Kutcher

Cheat Sheet: Britney Spears' Conservatorship Drama & Reality TV Splits

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Video

Exclusive

Laurie Hernandez Isn't Letting an Injury Keep Her From Tokyo Olympics

Ugandan Weightlifter Is Missing in Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A Guide to All the Fall TV Premiere Dates