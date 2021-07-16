Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meet the Model Going Viral After Being Randomly Spotted By Gigi Hadid

During an otherwise ordinary day in New York City, model Nanga Awasum saw her life change in an instant, and it’s all thanks to one little photo taken by none other than Gigi Hadid.

By Kisha Forde Jul 16, 2021 7:53 PMTags
CelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Gigi Hadid Asks People to Blur Daughter's Face in Photos

Usually when someone tells you that they love your outfit, it can add a little pep to your step—but what if it changed everything?
 
Well, that's what happened to model Nanga Awasum after she was spotted on the streets of New York City by supermodel Gigi Hadid.
 
On Thursday, July 16, Gigi shared a snap of the 23-year-old model—just out enjoying what she thought was a normal New York day—to her Instagram Story writing, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen." The photo featured the back of Nanga walking away, with Gigi noting she was drooling too much over the look "to get a pic of the front, but she was major."
 
Once word got back to Nanga that she unknowingly made it to Gigi's Instagram, she then took to Twitter to respond with a pic of the front of her fashion-forward look.

She captioned the tweet, "It's the way @GiGiHadid would've changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way." Gigi then responded to her, which inadvertently kickstarted the road to Nanga's dreams coming true.

photos
Supermodels' First Runway Shows

"You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed," Gigi tweeted back. "Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love, Nanga!"

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Name

3

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

Ironically, Nanga told Buzzfeed that the chic outfit that the 26-year-old star praised her for was actually far from her first choice that day.
 
"It's funny because I woke up that morning and I couldn't get out of bed, so I literally threw on that outfit," she shared. "And I'm not even kidding you, I hated it."

Well, thanks to Gigi's love for her ensemble, not only is the model booking more gigs than ever before, but she's also already heard from a couple of agencies ready to represent her as well, according to TMZ.
 
Among the jobs she's reportedly in talks for: A coveted gig with Maybelline and even a possible brand ambassador partnership with Nasty Gal.

And that's not all. Nanga also told the outlet that people on Twitter are actively campaigning to add an appearance on the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl to her fast-growing resume. The NYC based model has expressed interest in the show on the social media platform before.
 
"I've been told I'm ugly, I've been told I'm not pretty enough, I've been told I'm too dark-skinned," Nanga told Buzzfeed. "Being a Black model in the industry and for her to notice me—She doesn't even know that she's changed my entire life."

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Name

3

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

4

Why Shawn Johnson Says She Feels "Sad" Looking Back on Olympics Win

5

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Posts After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

Latest News

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Pic of Her Baby to Honor Gianni Versace

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Willow, Clairo & More New Music Musts

Get in Formation for Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Swim Drop Next Week

Meet the Model Going Viral After Being Randomly Spotted By Gigi Hadid

Exclusive

Mark Wahlberg's Chef Reveals How The Actor Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks

Cause of Deaths Revealed in Versace Mansion Tragedy

Exclusive

Why Jason Sudeikis’ Mom Compares Him to Ferris Bueller