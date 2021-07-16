Meet the Model Going Viral After Being Randomly Spotted By Gigi Hadid

Usually when someone tells you that they love your outfit, it can add a little pep to your step—but what if it changed everything?
Well, that's what happened to model Nanga Awasum after she was spotted on the streets of New York City by supermodel Gigi Hadid.
On Thursday, July 16, Gigi shared a snap of the 23-year-old model—just out enjoying what she thought was a normal New York day—to her Instagram Story writing, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen." The photo featured the back of Nanga walking away, with Gigi noting she was drooling too much over the look "to get a pic of the front, but she was major."
Once word got back to Nanga that she unknowingly made it to Gigi's Instagram, she then took to Twitter to respond with a pic of the front of her fashion-forward look.
She captioned the tweet, "It's the way @GiGiHadid would've changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way." Gigi then responded to her, which inadvertently kickstarted the road to Nanga's dreams coming true.
"You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed," Gigi tweeted back. "Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love, Nanga!"
Ironically, Nanga told Buzzfeed that the chic outfit that the 26-year-old star praised her for was actually far from her first choice that day.
"It's funny because I woke up that morning and I couldn't get out of bed, so I literally threw on that outfit," she shared. "And I'm not even kidding you, I hated it."
Well, thanks to Gigi's love for her ensemble, not only is the model booking more gigs than ever before, but she's also already heard from a couple of agencies ready to represent her as well, according to TMZ.
Among the jobs she's reportedly in talks for: A coveted gig with Maybelline and even a possible brand ambassador partnership with Nasty Gal.
And that's not all. Nanga also told the outlet that people on Twitter are actively campaigning to add an appearance on the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl to her fast-growing resume. The NYC based model has expressed interest in the show on the social media platform before.
"I've been told I'm ugly, I've been told I'm not pretty enough, I've been told I'm too dark-skinned," Nanga told Buzzfeed. "Being a Black model in the industry and for her to notice me—She doesn't even know that she's changed my entire life."