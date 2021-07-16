Why Jason Sudeikis’ Mom Compares Him to Ferris Bueller

Life moves pretty fast for Jason Sudeikis—and his mom sure doesn't miss a thing.
The Ted Lasso star's mother Kathryn Sudeikis stole the show at the season two premiere on July 16 by spilling a bit of tea about her son. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester bonded with the Kansas native on the red carpet while celebrating the return of the hit AppleTV+ series that landed an impressive 20 Emmy nominations.
"People ask all the time if he was the class clown," Kathryn joked. "No, no, no, he was Ferris Bueller. He got out of everything. He's got a book of excuses that he passed down to his son now."
Seems like his wily ways have paid off! But the award-winning star still doesn't think he really quite fits into Hollywood. "I'm not that good of an actor to be like Meryl [Streep]," he quipped on the red carpet to E! in response to his many nominations.
In fact, Sudeikis claimed he's not even the most famous celebrity Jason, listing off Jason Bateman, Jason Segal and Jason Statham. "All of us fall in second and further place from Jason from the Friday the 13th movies," Sudeikis deadpanned. "That man evokes fear. We assume he's a man behind that mask. He's the number one Jason."
Sudeikis' first name really is Daniel, after his father, so is he even in the official battle of the Jasons anyway?
All of the Sudeikis family Daniels reunited for a massive family reunion in 2021. And yes, that's where the iconic tie dye hoodie that Sudeikis wore to the virtual 2021 Golden Globes came from. "The hoodie was a gift to all 74 of our immediate relatives for the family reunion as a present," Kathryn explained. "It had a big meaning to it. It says on the back, 'especially created for Nana-palooza 2021.'"
For Sudeikis, wearing the sweatshirt to an awards show was a no-brainer...literally. "It was 2:30, 3:30 in the morning where I was," he revealed. "It was more comfortable. Believe it or not, I don't put a tremendous amount of pre-thought into it."
