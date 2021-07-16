Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Her Weekend With Another Sexy Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian’s latest sizzling bikini pic is concrete proof that sometimes girls just wanna have some sun! See the photo of the star in a two-piece that has us ready to hit the beach.

By Kisha Forde Jul 16, 2021 6:13 PMTags
Kim KardashianBikinisKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian Strips Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Tequila

Kim Kardashian is making sure to get her daily dose of vitamin sea.

The SKIMS founder recently shared her latest head-spinning bikini photo and it's, dare we say, definite proof that Kim is enjoying good times and tan lines during her hot girl summer.

The Keeping Up The Kardashians star posted a sultry snap of herself to the 'gram, relaxing on the water in a gorgeous lavender bikini. And she seems to have timed it perfectly to ensure her hair is gently wafting in the breeze. Or, she walks around with her own wind machine, either is possible. 

She captioned the easy breezy post with a quote about living your best life from Dolly Parton, writing, "Don't get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life." Also, self-care is self-love and all that, Kim adding a "Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself."

photos
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Trip to Rome

The mom of four isn't the only KarJenner sharing her best beach-ready pics on social media. Sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also been setting social media ablaze with their swimwear snaps since…honestly, before summer even began.

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Name

3

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

It was just a month ago that Kim was getting us ready for Taco Tuesday. But now it seems we've moved on to Feel Good Friday.
 
And with five other days of the week, the mogul has built up quite the collection of summer snaps. Things heat up in our gallery below.

Instagram
Fit Forest

Kim looked fantastic in a lush forest wearing a green bikini while rocking an 818 tequila branded baseball cap to support sister Kendall's alcohol brand. "Supportive Sister," Kim captioned on July 12. 

Instagram
"Kenny" Green

Forget the color Kelly green, Kim went full on "Kenny" with her hat, reading, "Kenny's tequila delivery" for Kendall's 818 company. Kim posed side by side with a bottle of the tequila and Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kim turned to show off her behind while rolling in the grass on July 12. 

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

She's always ready for her close up! Kim wowed with her tiny waist, gold body chain and large cross in an intimate, statuesque pose on July 12. 

Instagram
Sunshine Smiles

Kim has a large smile while looking up at the sun with a bottle of 818 tequila and a can of Cacti hard seltzer to her right on July 12.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

Instagram
"Just Chillin'"

Kim strikes a sexy pose atop a balcony during Stormi Webster's birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2021. What a view!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her New Name

3

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

4

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Posts After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

5

The Agreement Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Made After His Proposal

Latest News

Chic Furniture You Won't Believe Is Under $200

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Her Weekend With Another Sexy Bikini Photo

Exclusive

Katie Thurston May Have Just Dropped a Hint About Her Hometown Dates

Exclusive

Emily Blunt Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Marriage to John Krasinski

Exclusive

Watch Shahs of Sunset's GG Dish On Her "Dream Relationship"

See the Way Jason Sudeikis Supported British Soccer Stars After Abuse

The Agreement Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Made After His Proposal